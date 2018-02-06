One Man Making A Difference In The D

One of the best ways to make a difference in our community is to start with the needs of children. One person working to do just that is the person at the helm of the Detroit Public Schools, Nikolai Vitti.

Reverend Vee Lonnie Peek joined us in studio to talk about Making A Difference in the D. He is a big supporter of Nikolai Vitti and believes his vision is powerful.

Nikolai has a vision to build the city's district into the best urban school district in the country. Every day he goes to work to advocate for the children of Detroit. He says he wants to make the district a destination so students who left DPS come back to the city's school system.

If you know a special organization or people making a difference in your community, let us know by emailing Reverend Vee Lonnie Peek Junior at VLonniePeek@gmail.com