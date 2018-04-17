Making a difference with prom dresses

It's just about prom season in the D, the time when teen girls dream of dressing up in beautiful gowns and being a princess for an evening. However, for many they will never realize those dreams because they can't afford a dress for the prom. All parents know how expensive they can be. There's an event coming up that is making a difference in their lives for prom season.

Reverend Vee Lonnie Peek Junior joined us in studio with the details. He brought us the story on behalf of our friends at Wayne County Community College District.

The event is called "Belle of the Ball". The event is Saturday, April 21st at 10 A.M. They are giving away dresses to princesses in need. If your daughter needs a dress and it is out of your means to buy one, come out to the Belle of the Ball this Saturday and you can get a dress for free!

If you have extra dresses you want to give away to a girl in need, you can drop them off all this Tuesday through Friday from 3 P.M. to 6 P.M. The event is at The Boys and Girls club at 16500 Tireman in Detroit.