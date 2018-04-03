Role models making a difference in the D

Many community and business leaders say one of the keys to their success is having a role model when they are young. The Detroit Public Schools community district has launched a unique program called "The Five Thousand Role Models of Excellence Project" in hope of making a difference in the futures of boys growing up in the D.

The Reverend Lonnie Peek Junior brought us a story on behalf of our friends at Wayne County Community College District about mentors in Detroit Schools.

To find out more about the "Five Thousand Role Models Excellence Project" and to enroll in the program and become a mentor, visit the website http://detroitk12.org/ or call (313) 578 - 7235

