Women making a difference in the D

We’ve all heard the term, “Pay It Forward” and there is an organization of women who are doing just that and making a difference in the D! Reverend Vee Lonnie Peek Junior joined us in studio to tell us all about the organization and how you can help.

The New Metropolitan Detroit Club is a business and professional women’s club. These women dedicate their time to really making a difference in the community. The club gives away awards and scholarships. Recently at a Founder’s Day event that took place on Saturday, May 12th the club gave away 25 scholarships to college, middle schools, and elementary school students. In addition to the scholarships, the woman put together financial workshops, woman history education, and volunteer at the St. Patrick Senior Citizens Center. You can support or become a member of the organization by contacting Ruby Washington at 313-538-2575.

We want to know about the special organizations making a difference in your community! Let us know by emailing Reverend Vee Lonnie Peek Junior at VLonniePeek@gmail.com