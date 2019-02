WESTLAND, Mich. - St. Patrick's Day will be the last day of business for Malarkey's Irish Pub in Westland.

The business announced that new building owners said the pub needed to be out of the space by the end of March.

Malarkey's has been in its current location, on Warren Road, since 1998. The pub was refurbished in 2012 when it got new owners.

In a post sharing news of its closure, the business apoligized to staff and customers and said it would be searching for a new location.

