Male found fatally shot in Inkster; suspect not in custody

INKSTER, Mich. - A male was found fatally shot Friday morning by state police troopers and detectives who were sent to the 4000 block of Durand Court for the report of a shooting.

A homicide investigation is now underway as police search for the suspected shooter. The suspect may be driving a black Ram pickup truck.

Police first were called to the scene about 2:15 a.m.

Anyone with information needs to call Michigan State Police at 734-287-5000.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.