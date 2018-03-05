Male gymnast says disgraced former doctor Larry Nassar abused him at 15 years old

YPSILANTI, Mich. - Attorneys representing a male gymnast held a news conference Monday to address a civil lawsuit against disgraced former doctor Larry Nassar and allegations of abuse when the complainant was 15 years old.

Jacob Moore, and his sister Kamerin, filed a civil lawsuit against Nassar, USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University.

“Nassar’s depravity knows no bounds,” attorney Ven Johnson said. “For decades, he abused children under the guise of ‘medical treatment’ and those that should have been protecting these young gymnasts did nothing.”

