Man abandons stolen groceries when confronted by Kroger workers in Bloomfield Township parking lot

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man who walked out of a Bloomfield Township Kroger with $400 in stolen groceries abandoned the items when confronted by store employees, police said.

The man left the Kroger at 3600 West Maple Road at 1:30 p.m. June 3 with a cart full of groceries, employees said.

When employees confronted him, he abandoned the groceries and left the store in a dark-colored SUV, officials said.

The man was in his 60s and wearing a dark coat and khaki shorts.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.

