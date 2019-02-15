Man accidentally fires gun inside Michigan Walmart bathroom

A man accidentally fired a gun inside a Walmart store in Northern Michigan on Thursday afternoon.

According to WLUC, police responded to reports of a gunshot inside the Walmart store in Ironwood, Michigan.

Officers said the gunshot was an accidental discharge by a customer who was in the restroom. The 58-year-old man left the store, but returned to report the incident.

No injuries were reported. Police said the man did have a licence to carry a concealed weapon.

It's unclear if the man will face charges.

