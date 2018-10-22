Man accused of deadly shooting at workplace in Clinton Township due in court

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - It was back in January 2018 when two employees got into a fight at Reliable Fence in Clinton Township.

A third man, Tom Badke, was shot and killed after trying to stop a shooting. The details of exactly what happened and who saw what will be presented Monday in court.

Jerry Motley Jr. is accused of pulling the trigger, killing Badke and injuring Angelo Micale. Motley allegedly was being bullied at the business on Groesbeck Highway near 15 Mile Road. He's accused of pulling out a gun during a fight with Micale, who started running away but was shot in his back twice.

Badke, who was the owner of the business, jumped onto Motley and tried to stop him from shooting. However, the gun went off again and Badke was shot in his head.

Tom Badke

"After the initial person got shot, the other employees ran over and were trying to wrestle the gun from the shooter," said Clinton Township police Cpt.. Richard Maierle. "The gun then went off and shot the business owner."

Motley's family and friends maintain he was bullied at work and that he tried to resolve it with management. They say he just snapped that day in January.

Motley is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of felony firearm, assault with intent to murder, and a dangerous weapon charge.

Court is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

