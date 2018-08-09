Man accused of driving bulldozer into home outside Battle Creek

A photography by Robert Burke shows a bulldozer that collided with his home Aug. 4, 2018.

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. - A violent confrontation between neighbors escalated to the potential destruction of a home on Sunday after a man drove a bulldozer into a house.

WOODTV reports Robert Burke purchased a home on Huff Road in Assyria Township about six months ago. Since then, he’s had conflict with his neighbor, Bryant Burdick.

Burdick's family said Burke is the source of the problems.

"Since the day we moved in, we had quite a few problems with the neighbor," Burke said. "I was afraid it would escalate one time and it did."

Shane Burdick, Bryant Burdick's son, said the already-tense situation got worse when the neighbors attacked his dad.

"There’s three or four of them. They were on top of him, hitting him, kicking him out in the street," Shane Burdick said.

Bryant Burdick apparently drove his Bobcat bulldozer through Burke’s fence and into his home.

"I mean, there’s only so much somebody can take," Shane Burdick said.

There were no injuries, but Burke said the impact twisted the home’s frame — possibly irreparably.

"It’s kind of devastating, you know," Burke said. "(I’ve) never, never dealt with anything like this. It’s wrong. Nobody should have to leave their home."

Burke said he would like to see Burdick held accountable.

Bryant Burdick said he is facing several felony charges.

