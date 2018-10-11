Man accused of driving drunk, hitting pedestrian, leaving scene after Rochester Hills rollover crash

A 26-year-old Michigan man was arrested after he allegedly struck a pedestrian while driving drunk, according to police. (WDIV)

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - A 26-year-old Michigan man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly struck a pedestrian while driving drunk and left the scene after a rollover crash, Oakland County deputies said.

Police were called at 8:28 p.m. Wednesday to Le Grande Boulevard East and Fontainebleau Court on reports of a rollover crash.

Deputies found a pedestrian who had been walking in the area and was struck by the car involved in the crash, police said.

After striking the 56-year-old Rochester Hills man, the car swerved off the road, hit a large rock in the median and rolled over, according to officials. The occupants of the car fled the scene on foot, authorities said.

Deputies identified and located the driver, who was found to be intoxicated, according to police. He was arrested for operating while intoxicated, police said.

Officials took the man to McLaren Hospital for medical clearance and a search warrant blood draw before lodging him at the Oakland County Jail, deputies said.

The passenger of the car later returned to the crash scene, refused medical treatment and provided a statement, police said.

A warrant package will be submitted pending the results of the blood test, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

