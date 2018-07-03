Man accused of fatally shooting fellow barber inside Detroit shop charged with murder

DETROIT - Monday night was a difficult one for friends and family who gathered to show support and to grieve for Leon Webb.

Webb was working last week at The Final Kut barbershop on 7 Mile Road when he got into an argument with another barber. Surveillance video from across the street shows the barbers' fight spilled out of the shop and onto the sidewalk. Webb won the fight and the two went back inside to work.

"The coworker became upset that he didn't win the fight," said Love Webb, Leon's sister.

That's when that coworker went to his car, got a gun and went back inside, police said. He aimed the gun at Webb while he was cutting a child's hair in his chair.

"He died because he made sure the little boy in his chair did not get hit," said Love Webb. "Now you have two families at a loss, and it makes no sense."

While mourning the loss of his son, Leon Webb's father, Leon Hunter, is hoping this can serve as a lesson.

"You didn't have to grab the gun, bro. That's all I can say to you. Sometimes it's best to think and walk away instead of using that gun," said Hunter.

Plymouth man faces murder charge

Jamar Levon Woodmore, 29, of Plymouth is the man accused of killing Webb. He is expected in court Tuesday. He turned himself in to police this past weekend.

Woodmore faces charges including first-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm.

He was arraigned Tuesday morning and is being held at the Wayne County Jail without bond. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for July 17.

Jamar Woodmore is charged in the shooting death of his fellow barber in Detroit. (WDIV)

Watch Woodmore's arraignment here:

