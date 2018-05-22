Man accused of graffiti threats against Detroit police sentenced to time served on other charges

DETROIT - A Detroit man originally charged with threat of terrorism in connection with graffiti threats against officers and Detroit police Chief James Craig is expected sentenced Tuesday on several other charges.

Stuart Horatio Lewis, 49, of Detroit, was charged with threat of terrorism, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, malicious destruction of a building, assault with a dangerous weapon and felony firearms violations. The threat of terrorism charge and the felony firearms violations were dismissed as Lewis pleaded no contest to the other three charges.

Lewis was sentenced to one year in prison, with 476 days time served. The judge told Lewis he would have 111 days credit.

Authorities said Lewis spray painted “KILL ALL POLICE” and “KILL JAMES CRAIG” on a commercial building in the 200 block of West State Fair Avenue in Detroit in October of 2016.

"Given the environment that we're in today, we don't take threats lightly," Craig said back in 2016. "Any time you threaten a Detroit police officer, and now the Detroit police chief, that's a threat on all of us."

The 20-year felony of threat of terrorism was dismissed.

