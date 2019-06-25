Man accused of holding girlfriend hostage at gunpoint in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - A man is accused of holding his girlfriend hostage at gunpoint for most of the night in Highland Park, police said.

The situation began early Tuesday morning at a home on East Grand Street near John R Road and the Davison Freeway, police said.

Highland Park police said they called in their Special Response Team and waited out the man for a few hours, only to learn he had already gone.

Officials said the man's girlfriend, a 31-year-old woman, claims he assaulted her around midnight, beating her, cutting her and holding a gun to her head. She said he threatened to kill her and himself.

The woman said she was held hostage for about five to seven hours until he fell asleep, according to authorities. That's when she escaped and called 911, prompting the standoff, police said.

Authorities thought the man was still inside the home, so they waited outside to try to prevent anyone from getting hurt.

The man's mother showed up and got ahold of him by texting, police said. He turned himself in around noon.

"I'd like for him to know we all have bad days," Highland Park police Chief Chester Logan said. "But this bad day -- we need to talk to him so it doesn't get any worse."

