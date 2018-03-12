Man accused of killing Oakland County Deputy due in court Monday

CLARKSTON, Mich. - The 22-year-old man who is accused of killing Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Eric Overall is due in court Monday for a preliminary hearing.

Christopher Joseph Berak was charged with first-degree premeditated homicide and murder of a peace officer. He is accused of leading deputies on a chase and deliberately hitting and killing Overall at the intersection of M-15 and Seymore Lake Road on Thanksgiving Day.

The pursuit that took Overall's life began in Lapeer County at the county jail. Authorities said the suspect made threats and posed a threat to the public. The pursuit went westbound on I-69 to southbound M-15 before entering Oakland County and Brandon Township.

Overall's widow, Sonja Overall, spoke about how the family has been doing since her husband's death.

"We're all trying to cope as best we can," she said. "This has not only affected me but the thousands that are mourning him between his coworkers, friends and his family.

