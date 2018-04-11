Man accused of raping 16-year-old Michigan girl now charged in her death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A man charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old Michigan girl is now accused of killing her before she was expected to testify in the rape case.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said Wednesday that two men are facing charges connected to the death of Mujey Dumbuya. Her partially clothed body was found in January about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from her Grand Rapids home.

The accused rapist, Quinn James, is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and other crimes. He’s accused of sexually assaulting Mujey last summer and then killing her while he was free on bond in the case.

"I think this is something that is extremely rare," said Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker.

"I've dealt with CSC cases over my 23-year career, this is the first time in 23 years in my career that I can say we have a CSC victim that was killed, and we filed charges against somebody who was a defendant at that time," he added.

James’ co-defendant, Gerald Bennett, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Investigators have alleged the men plotted to kill the teenager, but few details have been released.

