Man accused of sexually assaulting woman at Clinton Township school facing charges

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Douglas Pearson II faced Judge Ryan Zemke through a TV monitor on Monday afternoon.

Pearson was presented with the four charges he is now facing.

They include two counts of criminal sexual conduct, one count of criminal sexual conduct with intent to force sexual penetration and police say he interfered with a crime report.

These are charges from a chain of events dating back to September 2018.

Police believe he tried to sexually assault a woman while she was running on the track at Chippewa High School. Police say she fought off her attacker and he ran away.

Local 4 spoke to Pearson’s father after court Monday off camera. He said police arrested his son Friday at work.

He thought his son was cleared from the charges back in September after DNA tests, but he didn’t want to talk on camera.

He is not allowed to contact the victim.

