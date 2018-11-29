Man accused of stealing more than $300 in groceries from Kroger in Bloomfield Township

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Chesterfield Township man was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of stealing more than $300 in groceries from a Kroger in Bloomfield Township, police said.

John Fitzgerald Williams, 58, and two other men walked out of the Kroger at 3600 West Maple Road around 5:20 p.m. Nov. 2 with a cart full of groceries, officials said.

Williams drove away in a red pickup , but officials located the truck and pulled it over, police said.

Officers said they found more than $300 worth of grocers in the truck.

Williams was arrested and charged with retail fraud. He was arraigned Nov. 19 in 48th District Court and is being held on $1,000 bail.

His next court date is scheduled for Tuesday.

