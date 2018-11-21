News

Man accused of stealing shopping basket full of cigarettes in Redford Township

Police say man broke into Dollar General

By Derick Hutchinson

Redford Township Dollar General cigarettes robbery suspect (WDIV)

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for a man accused of stealing a shopping basket full of cigarettes from a dollar store in Redford Township.

Officials said the man broke into the Dollar General store at 25541 Grand River Avenue near Seven Mile Road at 11:46 p.m. on Oct. 24.

He filled a yellow shopping basket with cigarettes and fled the store on foot through the parking lot, police said.

He is described as 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a gray winter coat with black accents, black pants, black shoes and a black knit hat with writing on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Redford Township Police Department at 313-387-2579.

