Man accused of stealing shopping basket full of cigarettes in Redford Township

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for a man accused of stealing a shopping basket full of cigarettes from a dollar store in Redford Township.

Officials said the man broke into the Dollar General store at 25541 Grand River Avenue near Seven Mile Road at 11:46 p.m. on Oct. 24.

He filled a yellow shopping basket with cigarettes and fled the store on foot through the parking lot, police said.

He is described as 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a gray winter coat with black accents, black pants, black shoes and a black knit hat with writing on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Redford Township Police Department at 313-387-2579.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.