Man accused of trying to use fake $100 bill at Bloomfield Township gas station

A man is accused of trying to use a fake $100 bill at a gas station in Bloomfield Township. (WDIV)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Bloomfield Township police are searching for a man accused of trying to use a fake $100 bill at a gas station.

Police said the man walked into the Shell Gas Station at 3690 West Maple Road at 11:29 p.m. Saturday. He tried to buy a bottle of water and gas for his SUV with a fake $100 bill, but the clerk realized the bill was fake and refused the sale, police said.

The man walked back to his early-model gray Toyota 4Runner and drove away. He was last seen driving east on West Maple Road.

Store managers said the same man tried to use fake money at the gas station the week prior.

The man is described as approximately 25 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and clean shaven. He was wearing white framed sunglasses, a black puffy winter coat, black pants and black sneakers with white soles. He had a black and gray ball cap on backward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.