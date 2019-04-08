Man accused of trying to withdraw $4,000 from Bloomfield Township resident's bank account

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Bloomfield Township police are hoping to identify a man who tried to withdraw $4,000 from a resident's checking account, according to authorities.

Officers were called at 9:20 a.m. Dec. 19 to a home in the 5000 block of Blanford Road for a fraud complaint.

The resident said he was contacted by his bank about an attempted withdrawal of $4,000 from his checking account.

Detectives said the man in the picture above was caught on surveillance video trying to make the withdrawal.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.