Man admits to smoking marijuana before striking Michigan State Police cruiser on I-75, police say

A man was arrested on Jan. 20, 2018 after sideswiping a Michigan State Police cruiser on I-75 in Detroit and telling police he had been smoking weed and driving. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A man was arrested in Detroit on Sunday afternoon after sideswiping a Michigan State Police cruiser.

According to authorities, officers were parked on the right shoulder of southbound I-75 near the Davison Freeway just before 5 p.m. assisting another driver when a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu lost control, drove up the embankment and sideswiped the parked police car.

The trooper and the driver being assisted were inside the patrol car at the time of the collision. Neither were injured.

Police said the 26-year-old driver of the Malibu admitted to police to smoking marijuana while driving. He was taken to a hospital for a blood draw and was then taken into custody.

Michigan State Police want to remind residents to not drive impaired and to move over when you see emergency personnel on the side of the road.