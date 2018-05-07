Man allegedly disregarded traffic signal during outage in Detroit causing fatal crash

DETROIT - A man was charged Monday in connection with a fatal crash Saturday in Detroit and authorities say the driver disregarded a traffic light that was off due to a power outage.

Jarod Najee Richardson, 29, of Pontiac, is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death, reckless driving causing death, operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, reckless driving causing serious injury and operating while intoxicated.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man killed in crash on Detroit's west side when driver disregards traffic signal during power outage

Police said the victim, 34, was driving east on West Nichols Road at about 12:45 a.m. when he was hit by a 1997 white Oldsmobile traveling north on Telegraph Road. A 27-year-old passenger was severely injured.

Police said Richardson should have treated the intersection as a four-way stop since the light was out.

Police said alcohol may be a factor in the crash.

