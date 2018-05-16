Man allegedly used computers at Walmart in Mount Pleasant to access child pornography

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. - A man faces charges after he was allegedly using computers at a Walmart store in Mount Pleasant to find and access child pornography.

Timothy David Powers is charged with possessing and accessing child pornography.

The first incident happened April 2.

According to the federal complaint, Walmart employees noticed that a demonstration laptop computer was used to search for inappropriate images of underage children and the computer was seized as evidence.

The detective from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office watched the surveillance video from the store and was able to identify the man using the computer as Powers, as the sheriff’s office has had repeated contact with him in panhandling incidents.

Powers had been reported missing prior to the visit to Walmart.

Several other devices at the store were found to have accessed child pornography on different days and surveillance video showed Powers using the devices, according to the complaint.

Powers was interviewed and allegedly told authorities he knew he should not have been search for child pornography and would quickly exit the page if anyone came near him while at the store.



