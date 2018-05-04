Man and woman arrested in Brandon Township after discovery of $2,800 in counterfeit bills

Oakland County Sheriff's Deputies arrested two people early Thursday morning on suspicion of distributing counterfeit currency.

According to authorities, deputies responded to a possible home invasion at around 3:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of Wildwood Loop. Upon investigation, deputies said they located a man and woman in a bedroom at the back of the residence. Police said on the nightstand was a wallet with 28 counterfeit $100 bills.

Deputies were aware of two recent fraudulent purchases using counterfeit currency, apprehended the man woman and took both to speak with detectives. The woman confessed to police that she knew the cash was counterfeit and that she had recently used one of the bills to purchase food from two different restaurants in the past two weeks. Together, the man and woman confessed to several other crimes involving the use of counterfeit $100 bills throughout various communities.

Both suspects are lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending the issuance of criminal charges.

