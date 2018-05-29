Man armed with knife steals beer from Ypsilanti Township business

A man armed with a knife robbed an Ypsilanti Township business to steal beer, police said. (WDIV)

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man armed with a knife robbed an Ypsilanti Township business to steal beer, police said.

Deputies were called to the 1300 block of East Michigan Avenue around 4:10 a.m. Friday on reports of an armed robbery.

Witnesses said a man robbed the business of beer while armed with a knife.

He was described as a 45- to 50-year-old black man. He was 5 feet 8 inches tall and 130 to 150 pounds, Washtenaw County deputies said.

The man was wearing a gray hooded sweat jacket and dark pants, police said. He fled the store in an unknown direction.

There were no injuries.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the incident.

