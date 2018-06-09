Man armed with rifle shot, killed at home on Muirland Street in Detroit

DETROIT - A 40-year-old man was shot and killed early Saturday morning at a home in the 15000 block of Muirland Street in Detroit.

Detroit police said a preliminary investigation revealed the victim was armed with a rifle when he went to the shooter's home about 12:10 a.m. The 44-year-old man who lived at the home was armed with a handgun and shot the 40-year-old man, who was pronounced dead by emergency medics at the home. He was shot multiple times, police said.

Police are working to understand why the victim went to the home armed with a rifle.

An investigation is ongoing.

