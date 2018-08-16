Man arraigned on sexual assault charges, authorities believe there are more victims

PONTIAC, Mich. - A 21-year-old man was arraigned Thursday on charges of sexual conduct, assault and possession of a firearm in connection to a sexual assault.

According to authorities, Oakland County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched just before 1 a.m. Monday to a Pontiac substation for a criminal sexual conduct complaint. According to police, the victim said she had been having a speaking with a man on social media for several months before agreeing to meet at his home in the 800 block of Kettering Street.

Police said she claimed he began to make sexual advances toward her, despite being told to stop multiple times and during his last advance, he produced a handgun and pointed it at her head, demanding she remove her clothing. Photos and videos of the event were allegedly taken by the culprit's cellphone during the assault.

Police went to his residence where the alleged incident took place and found Dallas Ephraim Jordan-King at the location. After consenting to a search of his residence, a handgun was recovered at the scene, police said.

Jordan-King was taken into custody. He was charged with criminal sexual conduct -- assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, two charges of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and assault with a dangerous weapon.

All four charges are felonies. He is expected to return to court Aug. 23.

Authorities said there was a similar incident documented with Jordan-King several weeks ago and it is believed there may be other victims.

Anyone with additional information about this case or any others is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.



