Man arrested after being barricaded inside Ecorse home

ECORSE, Mich. - A man was barricaded inside a home and surrounded by police in Ecorse for hours Tuesday morning.

Ecorse police said officers believed the man was armed inside the home on Josephine Street. It's not known if he was alone inside the house or if there was someone in there with him.

This started as a domestic situation about 7:30 a.m., police said. He was taken into custody before noon Tuesday.

No injuries have been reported.

Here's video from the scene:

