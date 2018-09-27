Man arrested after citizens detain him in theft of woman's purse at Roseville Kroger, police say

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - A New Baltimore man was arrested Wednesday after two citizens detained him in the theft of a woman's purse at a Kroger store in Roseville, according to police.

Ricky Allen Bielet, 64, is accused of stealing the woman's purse when she left it unattended in a shopping cart.

Police said the incident happened at 1:49 p.m. Wednesday at the Kroger in the 20000 block of 13 Mile Road.

Bielet took the purse and ran from the store, but two citizens detained him, officials said. The citizens held Bielet until Roseville police arrived and took him into custody.

Bielet was arraigned Thursday in 39th District Court. He is charged with larceny, disturbing the peace and failure to be fingerprinted.

He's being held at the Macomb County Jail on $50,000.

Bielet is expected to return to court Oct. 17.

