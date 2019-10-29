Man arrested after money taken from Lake Orion bar employee's purse, leaving bill unpaid

LAKE ORION, Mich. - Police have arrested a man who was wanted in connection with the theft of money from an employee's purse and ducking out on his bill at Sagebrush Cantina in Lake Orion.

According to police, a white man in his early to middle 50s arrived at Sagebrush Cantina around midnight Friday.

At about 2:07 a.m. Saturday, an employee who was completing her shift set her purse on the bar while she completed tasks.

Police said the man was shown on video taking the purse from the bar into the men's room where cash was removed.

Police said the man left the building afterward without paying his bill. The employee's purse was recovered.

Police announced Tuesday morning that they had the man they were looking for in custody.







Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.