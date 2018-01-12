Man arrested after Pontiac man shot, killed at park

PONTIAC, Mich. - A 25-year-old man is in custody after a fatal shooting Thursday at a Pontiac park.

Authorities said they received reports about a gunshot wound victim at Murphy Park on Martin Luther King Boulevard about 1:38 p.m.

Deputies found Carlton Eaton, 25, facedown with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the back of the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During an investigation, detectives were able to determine a suspect and his location. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office SWAT team was dispatched to the 50 block of Gladstone Place, where the suspect was arrested. He is being held at the Oakland County Jail pending charges.

