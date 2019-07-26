Man arrested after scolding Wyandotte officers, spitting on one outside bar

The man continued his belligerent behavior throughout the arrest and booking process, police said.

WYANDOTTE, Mich. - A 33-year-old man was arrested Thursday night at a bar after scolding officers and spitting on one, police said.

According to police, employees at the bar asked the man to leave Thursday night and then called for assistance.

When police officers arrived, the man still refused to leave. Police escorted him out of the bar. Once outside the man tried to berate police and spit on one of the officers. The man continued his belligerent behavior throughout the arrest and booking process, police said.

