Man arrested after 3 shot during altercation on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Three men were shot early Sunday during an altercation on Detroit's west side and the suspected shooter was taken into custody, police said.

All three victims are hospitalized after a man opened fire at 12:36 a.m. in the 13000 block of Mecca Street.

Police said a 42-year-old man suffered four gunshot wounds and was in surgery Sunday morning. A 44-year-old man was shot in the foot and is in serious condition. A third man was shot in the buttocks. His condition is pending.

Police said the suspected shooter, a 44-year-old man, was arrested on Schaefer Highway.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.