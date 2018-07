A man is accused of shooting his boyfriend on Detroit's east side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - One man was arrested Friday after he allegedly shot his boyfriend during an argument on Detroit's east side, police said.

Two men were arguing inside a duplex on Burns Avenue when one pulled out a gun and shot the other, according to authorities.

The injured man was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police said the suspected shooter is in custody.

Local 4 has a crew at the scene gathering more information.

