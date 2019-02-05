Man arrested after stealing Detroit police cruiser while officer was inside east side store

DETROIT - A man was arrested Monday evening after he stole a Detroit police cruiser that had been left running outside an east side store.

Police said an officer had the key fob with her and had accidentally left the vehicle running while she went inside the Boost Mobile near Townsend Street and Gratiot Avenue. A man entered the Dodge Charger and fled.

The man was arrested about 2 miles away, in the area of Van Dyke and Kercheval Avenue. Police said the man appeared to be under the influence, so he was taken to a hospital.

