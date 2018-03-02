Man arrested after stealing truck, multiple hit-and-runs, found with drugs, police say

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man from Ohio was arrested Thursday after he was involved in several motor vehicle crashes, attempted to steal an unoccupied pickup truck and drove his vehicle at a local Monroe resident on Thursday.

According to authorities, at approximately 3 p.m., troopers were investigating a hit and run collision on South Dixie Highway near Kay Drive after a red pickup truck had struck another. Witnesses alerted troopers to search for the suspect vehicle, which was eventually stopped by officers with the Monroe Police Department.

The investigation revealed the suspect driver was under the influence of drugs and was involved in several traffic crashes that were investigated by the Michigan State Police and Monroe Police Department.

Authorities said he had also attempted to steal a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that was left running in the parking lot of the KFC restaurant on South Dixie Highway. The suspect opened the door, sat in the truck and attempted to place it in drive when the engine turned off due to a safety feature. He fled the scene.

The same suspect was also involved in another incident on Kay Drive in Monroe Township, where he drove his vehicle over several lawns and nearly struck a local resident who was cleaning the snow in front of his home.

The suspect was taken to Promedica Monroe Hospital where a blood test was conducted to determine toxicology. A controlled substance was found concealed on him.

He has been arrested on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, attempted unlawful driving away of a vehicle and driving while under the influence of drugs.

