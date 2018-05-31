Man arrested at Bloomfield Township Target, charged with retail fraud, police say

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 27-year-old man was arrested at a Target store Wednesday after staff witnessed him leaving the store with several electronic devices in his bag without paying, officials siad.

According to authorities, Detroit resident Andre Maurice Blackburn was detained by loss prevention staff at the Target store located at 2400 Telegraph Rd.

Bloomfield Township police officers arrested Blackburn and he was arraigned Thursday.

He has been charged with retail fraud and had a bond set at $30,000.

He is expected back in court June 7.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.