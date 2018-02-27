Man arrested at Detroit Metro Airport for alleged criminal sexual conduct with minor in Michigan

DETROIT - A 21-year-old man was arrested at Detroit Metro Airport after an investigation into possible criminal sexual conduct with a teen.

Michigan State Police say Jameson Knolton, an active member of the U.S. Navy, was arrested at the airport after returning from Japan.

An investigation began after a victim reported an incident from 2016. A girl between 13 and 15 told her parents what happened and they reported it to Michigan State Police.

Troopers from the Computer Crimes Unit said they collected evidence from the victim's cell phone during the investigation.

WPBN reports Knolton was arraigned in Cheboygan on three counts of third-degree criminal sexual contact and one count of child sexually abusive activity. His bond was set at $50,000 cash.

