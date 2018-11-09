Man arrested, charged on suspicion of breaking into Harper Woods cars for valuables

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - A 21-year-old man was arraigned Wednesday and was charged with three counts of breaking into a vehicle, causing damage.

According to authorities, a resident in the 19300 block of Woodland Street witnessed a suspicious man walking up driveways and looking into vehicles. The resident notified police, who located John Lanier, who they believe broke into three vehicles on the street. Lanier was taken into custody.

Lanier was arraigned in 32-A District Court and was given a $20,000 bond. He is expected to return to court on Nov. 21.

