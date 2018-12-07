Man arrested for allegedly sending threatening, anti-Semitic messages to Detroit journalists

DETROIT - A man has been arrested after allegedly sending threatening, anti-Semitic and sexually violent messages to Detroit journalists and an elected official.

An affidavit filed in U.S. District Court says 69-year-old Lawrence Steven Brayboy allegedly targeted workers at The Detroit News and Detroit Free Press. He appeared in court Thursday following his arrest and is charged in a criminal complaint with stalking and making threatening communications.

The Associated Press left a message Friday seeking comment from a court-appointed lawyer.

The Detroit News reports the FBI investigated Brayboy and, according to the filing, in a one-year span ending in October, one writer received at least 65 voicemails that “contained sexually violent threats and/or sexually vulgar language.”

Other journalists received repeated emails and voicemails. He also repeatedly emailed an Ann Arbor official.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.