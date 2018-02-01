Man arrested for felony child abuse after 11-month-old girl airlifted to Flint area hospital

PECK, Mich. - A 22-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after being questioned about potential child abuse.

According to authorities, officials from the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to McKenzie Hospital in Sandusky Wednesday at approximately 1:40 p.m. Officials determined the incident involved an alleged child abuse complaint involving an 11-month-old girl that occurred earlier in the day in the Peck area.

According to detectives, the preliminary investigation indicated that an 11-month-old girl was assaulted by a man who was watching her that morning. The girl was transported to McKenzie Hospital and later transported by helicopter to a Flint area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The man was interviewed at the Sheriff’s Office and placed under arrest on suspicion of felony child abuse. The suspect remains in the Sanilac County Jail with no bond.

The incident remains under investigation with Child Protective Services also involved in the case.

