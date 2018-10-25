Man arrested for stealing chainsaw from Bloomfield Township hardware store

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Michael Ted Wasikowski was arraigned Thursday on charges of resisting and obstructing and retail fraud.

According to authorities, just before 10 a.m. on Oct. 18, the Lowe's on Telegraph Road reported a retail fraud. Police were informed a known suspect from a previous retail fraud case was in the store and under surveillance.

Wasikowski reportedly selected a $400 chainsaw and left the store without paying. When confronted, police said he resisted arrest and fled the scene. He was later found and taken into custody.

He was given a $200,000 bond and is expected to return to court on Nov. 8.

