Man arrested for stuffing drugs down pants during traffic stop, fighting with police in Huron Twp.

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man was arrested Wednesday after stuffing drugs down his pants during a traffic stop and fighting with officers, police said.

A trooper stopped a vehicle on southbound I-275 near Will Carleton Road around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. When the trooper checked the driver's record, he learned the man was on parole and probation for narcotics.

When the trooper returned to the car, he said he saw the driver stuffing drugs down his pants. The trooper asked the man to get out of the vehicle, but he refused.

The trooper opened the passenger door and reached for the driver, who put the car in drive and started driving with the trooper halfway in the vehicle, according to Michigan State Police.

While the vehicle was moving, the trooper grabbed the steering wheel and turned it toward the median, where the vehicle did one or two 360 spins before getting stuck, police said.

A trooper and his partner from the Border Patrol saw the incident and drove to the median to help the trooper. When they tried to control the man's hands, he continued fighting, police said. He also pushed suspected heroin into the muddy ground during the altercation, officials said.

The Border Patrol agent deployed his Taser, and the man stopped fighting, police said.

Officials arrested the man and took him to a nearby jail pending tests for drugs.

The first trooper was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for whiplash. There were no other injuries.

Investigators are reviewing dash cam video.

