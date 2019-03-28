Man arrested after being pulled over for using Facetime while driving in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A man was taken into custody by Sterling Heights police officers Friday after being pulled over for using FaceTime while driving.

According to authorities, a vehicle was stopped on Van Dyke Avenue about halfway between 15 Mile and 16 Mile roads just before 5 p.m. on suspicion of speeding and driving with obstructed vision. Police said the driver still had his phone in his hand and continued to use Facetime when the officer approached the car.

The driver was unable to provide identification and the name he gave police revealed he was driving on a suspended license and had multiple warrants for his arrest.

The driver was arrested and ticketed, and the vehicle was impounded.

