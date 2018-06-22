Man arrested in connection with 2016 homicide in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. - Oakland County Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a suspect in the Aug. 5, 2016, murder of Aniya Edwards.

ORIGINAL STORY: Masked men shoot into group of teens in Pontiac, killing 1

According to authorities, just after 11 p.m. on the night of the murder, deputies were dispatched to an abandoned house where four gunshot victims were found. Edwards died from her injuries, while the other three victim's wounds were non-life-threatening

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office issued a warrant Thursday for Adonte Marquis Bouie, a 22-year-old resident of Pontiac.

Bouie, who has no prior criminal history, was charged with 10 felonies, including first degree murder.

"I am extremely proud of our detectives who were dedicated and relentless to find justice for Aniya and her family," said Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard. "It is my hope that her loved ones can find peace in that her killers will be locked up and off the street."

A probable cause conference is scheduled for July 3, and the examination is scheduled for July 10.

