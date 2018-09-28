Man arrested in connection with Detroit carjacking on city's east side

DETROIT - Police arrested Brian Jemison Sunday night in connection with a carjacking incident that took place on the city’s east side.

According to authorities, on Sunday afternoon, Wayne State University police officers responded to the 700 block of Warren Avenue for a carjacking incident. The officers spoke to the victim, a 69-year-old man, who reported that he had pulled up to the gas station in his black 2015 Lincoln MKT. As he began walking toward the store entrance, an unknown suspect approached him and demanded his keys. He further added that the suspect grabbed his keys and assaulted him. Afterward, the suspect fled in his vehicle.

At about 6 p.m., police officers were patrolling the area of Bloom and Lantz streets when they observed the black Lincoln MKT ignore a yield sign and pull into a driveway in the 19000 block of Bloom Street.

Jemison was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with one count of carjacking, one count of unarmed robbery, one count of unlawful driving away of automobile and one count of receiving and concealing stolen property.

