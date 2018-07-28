Man arrested in connection with fatal Independence Day hit-and-run in Detroit

DETROIT - Charles Dalton was taken into custody Wednesday by Detroit police in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Independence Day.

According to authorities, on July 4, just before 11 p.m., a 29-year old man was traveling north on Artesian Street on his mini-bike when he was allegedly struck and killed by a Dodge Charger traveling east on Tireman Avenue.

After the incident, the suspect fled from the location on foot, leaving his vehicle behind.

An investigation was able to identify and locate the suspect. Dalton was found in the area of Telegraph Avenue and Glendale Street Wednesday and was taken into custody without incident.

Dalton was charged Friday with operating with a suspended or revoked license causing death and failing to stop at an accident when at fault causing death.

