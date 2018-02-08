Man arrested in connection with hit-and-run crash that killed father of 7 in Detroit

DETROIT - Detroit police have arrested a driver in connection with the fatal hit-and-run of a 55-year-old man on Detroit's west side.

Alfredrick Vasser was arrested Feb. 1 for allegedly striking Ron Wordlaw on Dec. 23 and leaving the scene.

Police said the incident happened around 7:05 p.m. Saturday near West McNichols Road and Rutherford Street. A light blue 2005-2009 Ford Mustang convertible with a tan or brown top was traveling west on McNichols Road when it hit Wordlaw as he crossed the road on foot, police said.

After the incident, the car continued traveling on McNichols Road, officials said.

Wordlaw was killed by the impact.

"This was a senseless killing," said Christopher Hurst, Wordlaw's friend.

Hurst was with Wordlaw at 7 p.m. Saturday when he was hit and killed outside Hurst's barbershop.

"All of a sudden, 'boom,'" Hurst said. "I see no accident. Where's Ron?"

Security camera video shows Wordlaw trying to cross McNichols Road before the speeding driver hit him head-on.

"How do you do that to another human?" asked Gloria Wordlaw, the victim's mother. "How do you do that?"

"It's devastating losing your soulmate," said Shonique Cooper, the victim's wife. "(The children) losing their father."

Investigators identified Vasser and submitted a warrant package to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. It was approved, and Vasser was taken into custody in the 14000 block of Rotunda Drive in Dearborn.

"Lives matter," said Rick Wordlaw, the victim's brother. "You've got to care when you take somebody's people."

You can visit the GoFundMe page by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.